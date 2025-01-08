Parallel Universe--Assume Tua was not under Contract beginning in 2024

Tua currently has this franchise wrapped around his little fingers at least for 2025. He consumes $39M in cap space next year. His salary towers over everyone else.



Everyone regrets signing Tua to a 4-year extension in 2024 because he missed 6 games.



Our regret should be reexamined. For shiits and giggles, let's assume Tua had not been extended and played out his 5th year option and balled.



Letting Tua walk after 2024 would have doomed the rebuild and McDaniel and Grier. Cap space without a starting caliber QB is not going to attract free agents or win many games.



Tagging Tua for 2025 would produce a single-year cap hit of almost $50M. Extending Tua after 2025 would be even more expensive assuming he had played well--which he did when healthy and had time to throw.



So Grier, Tua and McDaniel are now metaphorically tied at the hip for 2025 (no pun intended). If Tua fails to justify his keep, he will be gone after 2025 with a dead cap hit.



Some guarantees to star players expire after 2025. At a minimum, the dead cap hits will be smaller after 2025.



We have to sign a vet QB and draft one for development. We need to assume Tua is gone after 2025. If he plays well behind a revamped OL, he can be extended with some cap relief.



Obviously, the fantasy of a Super Bowl for 2025 is gone. We went the route of the Rams and failed.



We need to rebuild through the draft for 2025 and beyond. Hopefully, Armstead returns with a lower salary. The guards must be upgraded. The DL and safeties must be upgraded.



I would trade Reek after June 1 if we get two 2nd round picks for 2026.



If Weaver is hired to be a head coach, we get another 3rd round pick for 2025.



As a fan base, it is not all doom and gloom.



My belief is that Ross pressured Grier to win a Super Bowl as soon as possible after Flo was fired. This explains the free agent infusion of Hill, Ramsey, and Chubb. Extending Hill and Ramsey in 2024 was to avoid cutting Hill because his cap hit for 2025 would have been $56M unless he was extended. Hill knows 2025 is likely his last season with the Fins because his cap hit in 2026 is almost $50M.



The worst sins for 2024 was believing in Skylar and using the sub-par Guards. Grier is right to blame Tua for his egocentric playing style. Grier's drafting will determine if he and McDaniel stay or go after 2025.