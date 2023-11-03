 Parameters of a perfect pass? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Parameters of a perfect pass?

QB skill rating

  • Size

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ball speed(throwing power)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Time to throw(processing)

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Accuracy

    Votes: 9 100.0%

  • Trajectory(or ability to throw the optimal trajectory on any given throw)

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Anticipation

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • Pocket movement

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Running ability

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Eye discipline

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
16,228
Reaction score
38,393
Location
Montreal
So many threads and discussions about QB skills... Just select the top 3 you think are more relevant for the Fins 23 roster. If you want to get a bit deeper in the discussion, reply with the top 3 skills you'd like to have for a QB dealing bigger/physical WRs who are more involved in 50/50 situations. Think Chase types of WRs.
 
I went:

Processing- gotta read that D
Accuracy- bread-basket throws = crucial
Pocket Movement- ability to step out of danger

I'm just an armchair nobody but I tried to think of Dan & all the skills he had. You know, Im sure everyone remembers Marino's beautiful passes but I think only ardent fans remember how Dan could evade 3 rushers with a single step hence, pocket movement.
 
Look at it like the NP

If you have a pendulum for an arm and it’s super accurate and it has adjustments for velocity all you need is protection to complete passes.

Tua check check check

Now the innate stuff like anticipation and manipulation

Check check

Footwork check

The only think the guy is missing is elite arm strength and hi level scrambling ability

If you want your offense to stay on schedule he’s the best in the biz right now
 
