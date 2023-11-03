Parameters of a perfect pass?

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 16,228
- Reaction score
- 38,393
- Location
- Montreal
So many threads and discussions about QB skills... Just select the top 3 you think are more relevant for the Fins 23 roster. If you want to get a bit deeper in the discussion, reply with the top 3 skills you'd like to have for a QB dealing bigger/physical WRs who are more involved in 50/50 situations. Think Chase types of WRs.