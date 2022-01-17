Parcells chimes in our situation

Bill Parcells Talks About Brian Flores Being Fired in Miami - Miami Dolphins Bill Parcells on ESPN Radio says he doesn’t know what the thinking was in Miami with the firing of Brian Flores. He talks about Chris Grier being in his NFL draft room when he was only 12 or 13 years old up in New England. EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS […]

I had seen the youtube video portion of the show prior to seeing the article. It makes perfect sense that Grier, and Flores weren't in the same page in a lot of our personnel decisions. Bill Parcells gives a nice insight on his perspective basedon his very own experience, and this can shed light in a lot of these fallouts. I don't think there wasn't any right or wrong take to take in this situation since this is expected when some philosophies don't match. If a coach believes he can winwith certain personnel then great, but at what point as a game manager does his best to bring the coaches the players he wants? How much was it Flores input to draft any of the players in any of these drafts, and how much was greater inputfrom Grier? The head coach will bring staff that he believes will be able to run the franchise, and was the staff currently in place ideal for the job?Let's just say, if someone like Harbaugh comes in, and wants to make some specific changes. How muchtrust will the head coach receive in making calls for personnel decisions? One reminder that I want to throw out there to you guys is a coach by the name of Dave Wannstedt. He was given the reigns not once, but twice. It took the Bears some time before they could come up with a winning season after he blew many personnel moves as a coach with management power. He was given the same reigns again by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins couldn't recover from all the draft picks we gave away, and all the bad draft picks that didn't turn out great for us. In fact, the Dolphins weren't able to fully recovery for almost a decade. So a coach must never be given that much power to make calls, it hasn't turn out well for us at all.