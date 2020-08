AdamD13 said: Parker's ability to go up and get the ball is a QBs best friend.



On a different note, I was surprised to see this about PW... Click to expand...

It is not that surprising when you consider he put all his numbers up on a zero win team (at the time). By that metric alone, he did nothing last season to help us win a game. He flashed potential, but he also showed off some stone hands at times as well. He dropped a beautiful TD pass from Rosen in the Dallas game which would have at least kept us in it.