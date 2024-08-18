 Parking at Hard Rock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Parking at Hard Rock

Went to the game last night. I've only been to one game each in the last three years. I bought the tickets early because they were so cheap ($8), but forgot to get a parking pass. Yesterday morning, I couldn't find any available online, but saw on the stadium's website that I can use Sunpass, so I headed there planning on this. When we arrive, I was told that Sunpass was not accepted for this game. We kept going from lot to lot and each was full and finally I was told that parking was sold out (this explains why I couldn't get a pass online). I was told to go to the parking at Walmart. In a section of their parking lot was Hard Rock employees selling parking. It was $80!!!! I couldn't believe it. I just went into the regular Walmart lot, went into the store to buy a few drinks and stayed there. Signs said we would be towed, but I saw many other Fin fans parking there and going straight to the game. Thankfully, I was no towed. I'm still shocked at this situation. The stadium was only about 1/2 to 2/3 full. How did they run out of parking? How can you charge $80 to park? Anyone know why this might be or what was going on at the stadium last night? Is this normal?
 
This seems to be the new reality - ever since they built the new practice facility, the F1 track and the tennis pavillions the amount of parking has decreased dramatically. What used to be cash or SunPass lots are now season ticket holder lots (colored parking pass). There basically is no option to pay for parking the day of - they want you to prepay online for the limited satellite lots they have, some where you need to walk a mile and a half or more to the stadium from. So getting gouged at the Walmart parking lot sounds about right these days.

I really hope they consider a permanent solution to the parking closer to the stadium. I'd take a parking garage or two at this point because it really sucks.
 
