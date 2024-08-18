Parking at Hard Rock

Went to the game last night. I've only been to one game each in the last three years. I bought the tickets early because they were so cheap ($8), but forgot to get a parking pass. Yesterday morning, I couldn't find any available online, but saw on the stadium's website that I can use Sunpass, so I headed there planning on this. When we arrive, I was told that Sunpass was not accepted for this game. We kept going from lot to lot and each was full and finally I was told that parking was sold out (this explains why I couldn't get a pass online). I was told to go to the parking at Walmart. In a section of their parking lot was Hard Rock employees selling parking. It was $80!!!! I couldn't believe it. I just went into the regular Walmart lot, went into the store to buy a few drinks and stayed there. Signs said we would be towed, but I saw many other Fin fans parking there and going straight to the game. Thankfully, I was no towed. I'm still shocked at this situation. The stadium was only about 1/2 to 2/3 full. How did they run out of parking? How can you charge $80 to park? Anyone know why this might be or what was going on at the stadium last night? Is this normal?