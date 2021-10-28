 Parking lot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Parking lot

I am going to the Texans game. Yay me!

I have a parking pass I bought on stub hub. Orange lot with the number 5 on it. There doesn't appear to be a orange 5 lot.

hard-rock-stadium-parking-lots-nfl-dolphins-parking-16459.jpg


I think it's the lower left orange one. Call them to make sure
 
I'm pretty sure you can.

Maybe another forum member can chime in to verify.
 
fishfanmiami said:
hard-rock-stadium-parking-lots-nfl-dolphins-parking-16459.jpg


I think it's the lower left orange one. Call them to make sure
I am not able to post yet, so searching for advice from old posts. Are the yellow spots still first come first served cash on the spot to park? We have been on the outside in those lots in past years, but it has been a few since we have been able to get there (from Canada). Thanks.
 
I am not able to post yet, so searching for advice from old posts. Are the yellow spots still first come first served cash on the spot to park? We have been on the outside in those lots in past years, but it has been a few since we have been able to get there (from Canada). Thanks.
This may help and is a good place to get answers to you questions

Loco's Thread For Miami Visitors - #1 Best Seller!!

I've spent the last couple years responding to the various "where to stay/where to eat when in town for a game/first time in Miami threads". The staff here and I agreed that maybe I should do a sticky thread for all of these visiting fans to visit. I lived in Miami for a few years and worked...
finheaven.com
 
