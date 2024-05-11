Parking upgrade?

I got an email yesterday from my ticket rep saying I’d been upgraded to the yellow lot for next season. I’m not exactly sure I like this. I had always parked in gray. I like gray because it’s cheap and because it’s on the outskirts you walk past a lot of post game traffic and it’s quite easy to get out.
The tailgate scene doesn’t have any value to me. I can’t get there early enough to do that. Anyone here park in yellow in recent years have some testimonials about post game traffic flow?
