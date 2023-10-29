rickd13
I guess this question is mostly for the locals. I’m going to the game today. What is the best way to handle parking? Is there a place to drive to that will then shuttle you to the stadium? Is there any private lots that aren’t outrageously priced? I’m okay with walking a fair distance. I just don’t want to park in any unsafe areas and don’t want to get gouged for parking at the tune of $50 or more. Thanks for any suggestions in advance.
