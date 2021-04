LANGER72 said: I know we want the TE, or offensive weapon WR, but as a third option he would be a great addition.

He would be a impacted player.

This draft is deep in WRs.

We can get 2nd tier guys if the targeted guys are gone.

Thoughts? Click to expand...

i think we would need to trade down again to make parsons our first overall pick.i think there is more likelihood that we take another player first, and trade up from 18 to get Parsons (if we covet him to that extent).