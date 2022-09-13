 Pass Protection in Week 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pass Protection in Week 1

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Swiss said:
Looks MUCH improved. A really good sign for this line, especially considering the Patriots blitzed around 40% of the time.



9th most pocket time:
I felt they did noticeably better than last year. It wasn't all-world, but better. It seemed most of the pressure came from blitzes; I'd like to see Tua improve on recognizing the blitz earlier.

Edit: And before you people come at me, talking about Jones not seeing Brandon on that blitz, I don't care about Jones.
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

The naked boot plays were problematic in that a defender was immediately in Tua's face which puts him in a tough spot. Think we need to be a little more careful with those.

Given the lack of run game and need to pass to move the ball at all the overall protection was decent, I think someone posted a ranking earlier reflecting middle of the pack in the league so again decent but can certainly hope for improvement.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Swiss said:
Looks MUCH improved. A really good sign for this line, especially considering the Patriots blitzed around 40% of the time.



9th most pocket time:
Light years better than last year already. Some play calling put Tua right in the line of fire, and on some others he didn’t help himself enough. Gotta work on that stuff.

I expected improvement based on who McD hired at OC and OL.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

GatorFin73 said:
The naked boot plays were problematic in that a defender was immediately in Tua's face which puts him in a tough spot. Think we need to be a little more careful with those.

Given the lack of run game and need to pass to move the ball at all the overall protection was decent, I think someone posted a ranking earlier reflecting middle of the pack in the league so again decent but can certainly hope for improvement.
Ya kinda felt like we were forcing the naked boot to much. Which was kinda strange as in PS we ran more regular boot to Tua's left and was very good at it. Maybe a case of a first time coach trying to be too sneaky? Overall the OL looked better, minus a couple wiffs/miscommunication on the interior, which lead to sacks/hits.
 
