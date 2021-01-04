Pass Rush/Safety & Van Noy

While Ogbah has been a welcomed addition hes obviously not a top pass rusher he's OK. When we rushed 4 the Bills had all day to throw. Lawson was a decent through out the year do we keep him? AVG has outplayed him in my opinion.



I would look at pass rusher at #18.



McCain regressed in the 2nd half of the year and Rowe hasn't been the same since the KC game he's been getting beat on coverages and can't play the ball in the air. (Does McCain make this team next year?)



Van Noy was terrible today today non existent. The run defense was terrible today the Bills PS RB played like a pro bowler.