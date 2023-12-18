 PASSER RATING VS JETS D | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PASSER RATING VS JETS D

It needs a little context. When did each of the above besides us play them?

Were they as healthy yesterday as when they played the others?

Did the defense really give a **** (the season wasnt over yet) when they played them?

KC receivers are garbage.

The weather against Texans was awful.

😂
 
And you forgot.......how many played them twice?
 
Great stats. Thx for sharing. However, the resident FH Tua haters remain locked and loaded for when he has a down day.
 
As Tua, the team and most fans know, it doesn't matter how Tua plays, there will always be haters out there locked and loaded with things to say. I love seeing that it odesn't really seem to impact him or the the team's opinion of him. They all know if they all do there job Tua is the least of the team's concerns.
 
He had one pass where the linebacker under cut the route and almost made a nice int. But that's going to happen from time to time. One of these days the linebacker or db is going to try that move and Tua is going to then lead the reciever on a wheel route up the field for a big gain or the only option the defender will have is to grab the reciever and give up the PI or defensive holding call.
 
With 3 games remaining Tua leads the league in completion % and passing yards. He's 3rd in passer rating and tied for 5th in td passes. Regardless of where he ends up in the stats, it's been a good year for Tua. And due to how some of the media tends to look at Tua, I could see Mahomes, Allen and Jackson getting the Pro Bowl selections. Not that any of those 3 are not deserving, but it just will show the hurdles Tua seems to face.
 
I can help with that, we won 30-0.
Aren't you glad you didn't ask for a lot of "context".

Are you going to show the number and rankings of key personnel that we had that didn't play, both on our offense and on our defense?
Compare those to the players the Jets did not have available! -- LOL
 
