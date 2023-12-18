PASSER RATING VS JETS D

dolphinheel
This is crazy fellas!
And you forgot.......how many played them twice?It needs a little context. When did each of the above besides us play them?
Were they as healthy yesterday as when they played the others?
Did the defense really give a **** (the season wasnt over yet) when they played them?
KC receivers are garbage.
The weather against Texans was awful.
42/54 is impressiveCombine 99.61 rating in case anyone was wondering:
42 out of 54 for 467yds 2TDs, 2 INTs.
He had one pass where the linebacker under cut the route and almost made a nice int. But that's going to happen from time to time. One of these days the linebacker or db is going to try that move and Tua is going to then lead the reciever on a wheel route up the field for a big gain or the only option the defender will have is to grab the reciever and give up the PI or defensive holding call.Yesterday, it looked like Tua couldn't miss the target even if he tried.
They are on his back 24/7.Maybe the Tua detractors can take the week off now...
