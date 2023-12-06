Smith21
Tua passed jay Fiedler… crazy
Yeah, not exactly a high bar.In career passing yards?
What's the crazy part?
/raisehandI had a lot of respect for how hard he tried, despite his limitations. I'd have a big problem with anyone who told me they hated Jay Fiedler.
don't need to be top tier to hang around forever and accumulate an assload of passing yards (not that i'm saying jay did that).Yeah, not exactly a high bar.
Jay was OK, but nobody would ever mistake him for a top tier QB.
/raisehand
My dislike for him had nothing to do with him as a Dolphin, which I largely ignored and refused to watch. It came from the 62-7 game against the Jags...Marino's last game. The Dolphins really pissed me off when they signed him. Petty? Probably...DGAF.Hate is a strong word, reserved for guys like Jay Cutler. Not for guys who exceeded their abilities.
I'll be sure to keep an eye on your posts.