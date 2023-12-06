 Passing yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Passing yards

Mach2 said:
Yeah, not exactly a high bar.

Jay was OK, but nobody would ever mistake him for a top tier QB.
I had a lot of respect for how hard he tried, despite his limitations. I'd have a big problem with anyone who told me they hated Jay Fiedler.
 
I remember back then dying to move on from Jay, then we moved on and then I missed his noodle arm and came to appreciate him here.

Like @The Ghost mentioned he was a hard worker who gave it all. Can respect that way more than a guy who has all the talent but half asses it
 
don't need to be top tier to hang around forever and accumulate an assload of passing yards (not that i'm saying jay did that).

he had the 4th most in our history, so there ya go.
 
The Ghost said:
Hate is a strong word, reserved for guys like Jay Cutler. Not for guys who exceeded their abilities.

I'll be sure to keep an eye on your posts.
My dislike for him had nothing to do with him as a Dolphin, which I largely ignored and refused to watch. It came from the 62-7 game against the Jags...Marino's last game. The Dolphins really pissed me off when they signed him. Petty? Probably...DGAF.
 
Don't hate/be mad at Fiedler. You can have those feelings for the front office for signing him or the coach for playing him, but he was a good dude who exceeded expectations with the ability that he had. He played with heart.
 
