 Passover For Tua - The 4 Questions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Passover For Tua - The 4 Questions

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,102
Reaction score
2,333
Age
47
Location
san diego
I wish Tua would have enlightened us about what the four things were, but article with the authors guesses:

"There's probably four things that I want to get better at," Tagovailoa told Pro Football Network. "Am I gonna share? Probably not. But I'm looking forward to OTAs when we get to see you guys again and you guys can see us."

www.espn.com

Four ways Tua Tagovailoa can build on his promising 2023 season

Last year, Tua focused on staying healthy for a full football season. What should be his goals for 2024?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Got any interviews other than Tua , like Tyreek , Waddle , updates on Chubbs and Phillips, some more on Weaver and Crow etc. Etc
 
I thought I heard or read he did say what the four things were.

I could be wrong but thought he said in no particular order.

He wants to work on extending the play with his feet.

He's wants to do better on his second and third reads.

Protect the ball better.

I can't remember the 4th, or maybe he didn't say 4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom