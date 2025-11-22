Pat McAfee/AQ Shipley say the Fins have best OL in the NFL right now

Finsup81
Never thought I’d hear Dolphins and best OL in the same sentence. Mcafee also said Aaron Brewer is the best center in football.
As long as it work
Until the league adjusts and it takes McDaniel two seasons to adjust
I'm telling you guys playoffs is on the table.
True dat brother! Lmao
Will you stop this already? Good God man... you can't possibly look at this team and objectively think playoffs...
We are still playing with 5. Jonah is a -1.
It's a very easy schedule. We will end up between 8-10 wins depending on a few bounces.
Shocking. I do see improvement but we still need a RT and G. And for the love of all that's holy, draft Oline and keep them in their proven position.
They actually are looking at the remaining schedule. I don't think they will but 9-8 could get you in the playoffs