Pat Mcafee on reffing this week end...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 15,310
- Reaction score
- 32,950
- Location
- Montreal
I feel like Pat has a great feel for the problem here and he's taking it directly to the NFL in that video.
Fins are mentioned only once briefly, so this barely belongs on the main but I put it here because there where 2 active threads about reffing this week end and Pat pretty much adresses every single point made by everyone in those threads. Thats a nice 8 minutes.
Fins are mentioned only once briefly, so this barely belongs on the main but I put it here because there where 2 active threads about reffing this week end and Pat pretty much adresses every single point made by everyone in those threads. Thats a nice 8 minutes.