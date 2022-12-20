 Pat Mcafee on reffing this week end... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pat Mcafee on reffing this week end...

I feel like Pat has a great feel for the problem here and he's taking it directly to the NFL in that video.

Fins are mentioned only once briefly, so this barely belongs on the main but I put it here because there where 2 active threads about reffing this week end and Pat pretty much adresses every single point made by everyone in those threads. Thats a nice 8 minutes.


 
They can't fix rigged games. Too much money involved. Props to Pat M. for being the only one talking about it though.
 
His weird trademark tank top look aside, Pat is excellent. Unlike the dufuses that get studio jobs with the networks, Pat is really talented at broadcasting and he’s knowledgeable and has actual analytical skills. He’s so much better than the likes of Bill Cowher, Tedi Bruschi, Shan Sharpe, et al that it’s not even funny.
 
