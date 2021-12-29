Pat McAfee Wonders How Any Fins Fan Cannot Appreciate Tua

Folks on here can just call everyone a hater or some such nonsense but in my mind it is much more about just underwhelming performance. How much is the line's fault, the lack of weapons, that's hard to tell and why I am all for building around Tua next year and correcting those deficiencies to see where he can get to. A real evaluation. As for now though here is Tua's TD to INT count and ratio against a few other QB's:



Tua at 15-9 for 1.67 ratio

Burrow at 30-14 for 2.14 ratio

Herbert 33-14 for 2.36 ratio

Mahommes 33-13 for 2.54 ratio

Brady 33-4 for 3.36 ratio

Rodgers 33-4 for whopping 8.25 ratio

Wentz 25-6 for 4.17 ratio

Big Ben 20-8 for 2.5 ratio

Cousins 30-7 for 4.29 ratio

D. Carr 20-12 for 1.67 ratio



I did not look up every QB just a handful that came to mind, same draft class guys and the best QB's but then a couple lower end or just solid guys like Ben, Kirk and Carr. Again it is not all Tua's fault of course as we have serious offensive deficiencies at the other position groups but if wondering where is all the appreciation for our QB I would suggest this is the heart of the matter, then factor in it is our defense generally carrying us and we have had a very fortuitous run of poor opponents including the latest against a Saints team with no QB. Appreciation can and will come in time with continued winning but also just need improvement on these metrics. I don't think 15 and 9 at this point in the season is very compelling even with the missed games, I certainly hope at this point in the season next year it is not even close to 15 and 9.