Pat McAfee Wonders How Any Fins Fan Cannot Appreciate Tua

I understand your point. However, with this set of statistics: how many times do we run the wildcard or run in-between the tackles in the red zone only to have Tua get 1 shot at the endzone. No other QB has that kind of bull$hit calls. We have NO running game (outside the one game by Duke) and 32nd in the offensive line rankings. Just putrid. Any QB who has been successful had time to throw. The fact he is even in the conversation with this Offensive line, RBs, coaches and absence of receivers is nothing short of miraculous. Does he have some negatives? Absolutely. He may not be durable. He makes some poor decisions and loses the ball often when hit. His positives at this stage in his career far outweigh these negatives, IMHO.Again it is not all Tua's fault of course as we have serious offensive deficiencies at the other position groups but if wondering where is all the appreciation for our QB I would suggest this is the heart of the matter, then factor in it is our defense generally carrying us and we have had a very fortuitous run of poor opponents including the latest against a Saints team with no QB. Appreciation can and will come in time with continued winning but also just need improvement on these metrics. I don't think 15 and 9 at this point in the season is very compelling even with the missed games, I certainly hope at this point in the season next year it is not even close to 15 and 9.
When people are talking about the haters, they're mostly referring to those with the "Tua is trash" "Tua needs all-pros all around him" "Tua is a back-up at best" crowd...there's hate, then there's waiting-to-see-more before declaring him the franchise...BIG difference.Folks on here can just call everyone a hater or some such nonsense but in my mind it is much more about just underwhelming performance. How much is the line's fault, the lack of weapons, that's hard to tell and why I am all for building around Tua next year and correcting those deficiencies to see where he can get to. A real evaluation. As for now though here is Tua's TD to INT count and ratio against a few other QB's:
Tua at 15-9 for 1.67 ratio
Burrow at 30-14 for 2.14 ratio
Herbert 33-14 for 2.36 ratio
Mahommes 33-13 for 2.54 ratio
Brady 33-4 for 3.36 ratio
Rodgers 33-4 for whopping 8.25 ratio
Wentz 25-6 for 4.17 ratio
Big Ben 20-8 for 2.5 ratio
Cousins 30-7 for 4.29 ratio
D. Carr 20-12 for 1.67 ratio
