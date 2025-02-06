Pat Riley vs Grier

In light of the Jimmy Butler deal getting done, who do you think would do a better job as GM for the Dolphins over the next 5 years. Pat Riley, with no previous football experience, or Chris Grier?



Remember the job of a GM can be more than just talent evaluation. It is also the overall mosaic of team building, and a GM can also be involved in setting the culture of a team, and hiring good front office executives and coaches.



PS the Heat did pretty well with this deal, all things considered, given the position they were put in by Butler. The Heat also did the right thing, by laying down the law and suspending the player, which is something the Dolphins never have done under Grier. The Heat may have lost some negotiating leverage over the short term by doing this, but over the long term, this is what makes them better. Players know they don't come here to take vacation.