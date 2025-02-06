 Pat Riley vs Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pat Riley vs Grier

Better GM for the Dolphins over the next 5 years. Grier or Riley?

  • Grier

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Riley (with no prior football experience)

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,245
Reaction score
7,833
Age
48
Location
san diego
In light of the Jimmy Butler deal getting done, who do you think would do a better job as GM for the Dolphins over the next 5 years. Pat Riley, with no previous football experience, or Chris Grier?

Remember the job of a GM can be more than just talent evaluation. It is also the overall mosaic of team building, and a GM can also be involved in setting the culture of a team, and hiring good front office executives and coaches.

PS the Heat did pretty well with this deal, all things considered, given the position they were put in by Butler. The Heat also did the right thing, by laying down the law and suspending the player, which is something the Dolphins never have done under Grier. The Heat may have lost some negotiating leverage over the short term by doing this, but over the long term, this is what makes them better. Players know they don't come here to take vacation.
 
Well obviously there is only one correct answer. So if someone actually said Pat Riley, they'd need to be institutionalized.
 
Well I guess I am institutionalized. But the padded walls are nice. Which institution will you prefer when it turns out Pat Riley wins the voting? Padded walls or a straight jacket? One of the funniest scenes in movie history:
 
Cool story.
 
