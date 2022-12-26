Path to playoffs (or not) poll

I'm forced to recall through my vomit and diarrhea the time we had Philbin (VOMIT) and only needed to win ONE shitty game against the shitty Jets.



I have no faith right now.



I've been a lover of Tua, but damn- I WENT to that game yesterday. I did not like what I saw. Those picks were BAD. Like, not just unlucky, or a tipped ball, or a bobbled ball that a receiver missed.... nope. He threw it to the wrong team. Three times.



Then there was X dropping an INT he should make 10 times out of 10.



Green Bay looked bad. Rodgers was not good. It doesn't matter when you give them the ball over and over. And over.



What did Tua say after the game? The only acceptable thing would be for his mouth to open and vomit cascades out from his input. Because that's it. Ugh.



I hope Tua goes home and gets his ass in gear. For his own sake, and also mine.