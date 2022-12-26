 Path to playoffs (or not) poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Path to playoffs (or not) poll

Playoffs or not? Likely way in?

  • Fins win last two, beat Pats and Jets

    Votes: 11 47.8%

  • Fins beat Pats, lose to Jets, Jets lose to Seattle (this week)

    Votes: 3 13.0%

  • Fins lose to Pats, beat Jets, Pats lose to Bills (last game)

    Votes: 4 17.4%

  • Fins lose both, no playoffs

    Votes: 5 21.7%
  • Total voters
    23
I am tired of seeing this team crap the bed. Time for them to nut up and win the next two games. Don't rely on any other team.
 
Half the board:

"We'r3 gOnn@ loSe th3 nexT 2 gAme5 aND g0 0-17 NeXT y3ar."
 
As much as the Fins haven't looked all that good recently, you really have to watch the Jets and Pats play football to really appreciate what bad football really looks like...
 
You should hear New York radio today when Mike White was announced the starter this week. They make this guy out to be Brady in his prime.
 
I'm forced to recall through my vomit and diarrhea the time we had Philbin (VOMIT) and only needed to win ONE shitty game against the shitty Jets.

I have no faith right now.

I've been a lover of Tua, but damn- I WENT to that game yesterday. I did not like what I saw. Those picks were BAD. Like, not just unlucky, or a tipped ball, or a bobbled ball that a receiver missed.... nope. He threw it to the wrong team. Three times.

Then there was X dropping an INT he should make 10 times out of 10.

Green Bay looked bad. Rodgers was not good. It doesn't matter when you give them the ball over and over. And over.

What did Tua say after the game? The only acceptable thing would be for his mouth to open and vomit cascades out from his input. Because that's it. Ugh.

I hope Tua goes home and gets his ass in gear. For his own sake, and also mine.
 
Yeah I mean he's good compared to their other QBs, he's real bad compared to the rest of the league's QBs...lol! It a matter of perception lol!
 
All 3 of these teams should be put out to pasture at this point. Complete race to the bottom.
 
Get to the playoffs and become cannon fodder? This team is not dominant, one dimensional, soft, and undisciplined.

Tua doesn’t have IT. The coach has an ego causing him to do stupid things again and again, the defense is a fraud. All those picks same old Dolphins.
 
