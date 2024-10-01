 Pathetic | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pathetic

Yeah I know game time thread but this has to be the worst thing I've ever seen. This is all coaching and the GM because he is responsible for the coach. This is embarrassing for everyone. Not just the Dolphins but the NFL.

The lack of intensity. The lack of execution. This is what happens when you allow the players to run the team. Lack of physical practice. Being out of shape. Hey let's give out more veteran rest days.

Over glorified Offensive Coordinator.
 
Tua should be MVP even if he doesnt play another snap.

That man has carried this entire organization and has made the team look significantly better than what it is.
 
We started a qb we signed off the street basically. Guys aren’t executing. We still should win this game. We just have to survive a few weeks until Tua comes back. When your qb misses 4.5 games then most teams will be done anyways.
 
If there were any supporters left for McDaniel, tonight was the end of support for him from the fanbase. There will be consistent boos until they actually do something.
 
I wish Louis Riddick could audition for the GM job from the broadcast booth. Just call out everything terrible about the franchise and list his ways to fix it.
 
Agree. This may be the worst Miami Dolphins team EVER! This is how bad we look. Titans have no business this year and we are losing at home against them!
 
