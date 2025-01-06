Patrick Paul looks legit.

Despite the offsides penalty Patrick Paul handled his business playing RT for the first time in (apparently) his life. Between him, Chop, Storm Duck, Malik Washington and hopefully (Jaylen Wright) Miami may have a 2024 draft class worth bragging about.
NT, RG, ILB, DE and S need to be addressed in the draft.
Dump Poyer, Eichenberg, Smythe, Julian Hill (who missed sooooo many blocks today).
Shop both Waddle and Hill. Sign and trade Holland. He shrinks when the lights come on. And PLEASE upgrade back QB.
I like the idea of trading Hill and Holland to Tampa Bay for Vea, JJ McCarthy and picks.
