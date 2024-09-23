Patrick Paul Part Deux

Armstead hurt again (no surprise), 10 days to get ready for this game, and it is still Lamm over Paul. What gives with this kid that is meant to be our LT of the future, starting next year, that they don't think he is better than Lamm? How can we have any confidence he is going to be the guy next year? At this point, don't they have to start putting him out there to let him develop? If he is not good, it is a big problem, because I am not sure where we are going to find a LT with our cap situation.