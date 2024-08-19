Charlie Rivers
You get the frowny face lolNah, he gets a B+ for the mask. I gave the A+ to Mark Duper decades ago.
Dave I believe Charles is referring to his draft pick grade or Mask. Obviously he didn't see yesterday's game. He was too busy drafting topics it appears.A+? No. There was at least one play where PP let a rusher juke him out of his shorts and got a free run to the QB, blowing up the play.
PP's gonna be fine, he just needs work and coaching. But an A+ for this game? No.
Give Patrick Paul a grade.
A+
You?
