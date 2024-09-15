 Patrick Paul | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patrick Paul

Terron Armstead got hurt, and Kendall Lamm came in to play left tackle.
Fine. Except for the fact that Patrick Paul was listed as #2 on the depth chart for left tackle.
Lamm stunk too, and they still view him as better equipped to play than Paul, which is also scary.
I guess the depth chart is not a depth chart but PR for Grier to make it look like they drafted a guy that might actually play?
This doesn't look great for McDaniel either in my view.
Now what do they do if Austin Jackson gets hurt?
Here it is from their own website:

1726389892603.png
 
McD decides the depth chart and who plays on Sunday. Grier runs the draft and f/a and football business. That's mcd's contract.

So derive from that what you will. Both need to be on a fast train outta town asap.
 
