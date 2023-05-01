dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 19,661
- Reaction score
- 43,054
- Location
- New Jersey
There are rumors Baltimore may trade him. Due to the selection of Simpson, many feel Queen is now expendable. It appears the Ravens aren't going to pick up his 5th year option. He is in a numbers game in Baltimore and most probably on the losing end.
Would you make the trade or wait it out to see if Baltimore releases him? Patrick Queen at 24 yrs old could be the missing piece in the middle of Miami's defense.
Would you make the trade or wait it out to see if Baltimore releases him? Patrick Queen at 24 yrs old could be the missing piece in the middle of Miami's defense.