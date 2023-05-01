 Patrick Queen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patrick Queen

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
19,661
Reaction score
43,054
Location
New Jersey
There are rumors Baltimore may trade him. Due to the selection of Simpson, many feel Queen is now expendable. It appears the Ravens aren't going to pick up his 5th year option. He is in a numbers game in Baltimore and most probably on the losing end.

Would you make the trade or wait it out to see if Baltimore releases him? Patrick Queen at 24 yrs old could be the missing piece in the middle of Miami's defense.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,593
Reaction score
21,830
Location
Davie, FL
I mean we really don’t have tradable assets, not to mention contract he will be seeking.

For 2024 we have 1,2 a 5 6 and 7. 2025 we back in business with an extra 5 so far.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,033
Reaction score
30,235
dolfan91 said:
There are rumors Baltimore may trade him. Due to the selection of Simpson, many feel Queen is now expendable. It appears the Ravens aren't going to pick up his 5th year option. His in a numbers game in Baltimore and most probably on the losing end.

Would you make the trade or wait it out to see if Baltimore releases him? Patrick Queen at 24 yrs old could be the missing piece in the middle of Miami's defense.
Click to expand...
I like the player, but I'm not crazy about the probable cost. I've taken a years-long position that I won't pay big money for a LB.

If he'd sign a long term contract for David Long money... yes.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,593
Reaction score
21,830
Location
Davie, FL
Feverdream said:
I like the player, but I'm not crazy about the probable cost. I've taken a years-long position that I won't pay big money for a LB.

If he'd sign a long term contract for David Long money... yes.
Click to expand...
Ya and that won’t happen though. (I know you just put that in as an example).
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
1,025
Reaction score
3,490
Location
Midwest
He’s a shorter Jerome Baker.

Average Per Game​


RkPlayerFromToSoloAstQBHitsTFLSkFFFRYdsTDIntYdsTD
Tackles
1Jerome Baker201820224.12.20.30.10.00.00.00.00.70.0
2Patrick Queen202020224.32.20.20.10.11.20.00.10.20.0
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,113
Reaction score
2,977
dolfan91 said:
There are rumors Baltimore may trade him. Due to the selection of Simpson, many feel Queen is now expendable. It appears the Ravens aren't going to pick up his 5th year option. He is in a numbers game in Baltimore and most probably on the losing end.

Would you make the trade or wait it out to see if Baltimore releases him? Patrick Queen at 24 yrs old could be the missing piece in the middle of Miami's defense.
Click to expand...
Wait for release. I am tired of losing draft picks
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,617
Reaction score
15,869
Time for Grier to stop gutting future drafts for expensive short-term players.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,494
Reaction score
8,467
Location
Canada
If there's someway for us to offload Wilson and pick up Queen, I'm all for it, if it's workable. But I doubt it.
 
