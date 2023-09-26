 Patrick Surtain II | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patrick Surtain II

Say Denver decides to clear house and no one is safe. What are you willing to trade for him? With X getting up there we could use another CB like PS2
 
The kid wanted to be a Dolphin like he’s dad.

Great talent. Denver’s never letting him go.
 
I would absolutely LOVE this kid on the Dolphins...felt that way ever since before his draft. I don't hold any hope it will happen though...Bill O'Brian isn't the Broncos' GM.
 
While I'd love to have Surtain Jr., I would pass on that opportunity for purely financial reasons.

You can only spend so much future cap, and we already have young CBs in the system now. Cheap... for now... CBs-- we'll need that.

Over the next couple of years, we'll have to let some players walk... and redo a few contracts in order to survive. Our future is mostly going to advance through the draft, (with a few low-priced FAs on short contracts thrown in).

Hell... next year's draft is going to be a linemen draft for the Dolphins. That'll bore the Hell out of half the brothers here, but you know it's coming. We have too many big men on expiring contracts.
 
Great player, but he's going to be one of the top 2 or 3 paid corners in the league after his rookie deal is up. Not sure Miami needs go the high end route. If they can keep the offensive machine fueled and running, they could likely get by with good corners at a reasonable rate instead of paying the cost for great corners.
 
