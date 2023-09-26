Patrick Surtain II

While I'd love to have Surtain Jr., I would pass on that opportunity for purely financial reasons.



You can only spend so much future cap, and we already have young CBs in the system now. Cheap... for now... CBs-- we'll need that.



Over the next couple of years, we'll have to let some players walk... and redo a few contracts in order to survive. Our future is mostly going to advance through the draft, (with a few low-priced FAs on short contracts thrown in).



Hell... next year's draft is going to be a linemen draft for the Dolphins. That'll bore the Hell out of half the brothers here, but you know it's coming. We have too many big men on expiring contracts.