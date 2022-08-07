Patrick Surtain on Bills/Tua

50 years a fan
Sorry if already posted, but I thought his take on Bills and Tua was great!
“We definitely have a great chance to derail those guys,” Surtain said. “Just being out there, just seeing what’s going on, when you have a guy like Tyreek Hill, it changes the whole complexion of the game. The thing Tua [Tagovailoa] gets a bad rap for – he’s had so many different coordinators his first three years, he has receivers in and out of lineups. I remember one game last year Tua was throwing to three running backs.
