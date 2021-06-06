Patriots don't get Julio Jones

It's a good move for the Titans - they definitely needed a 2nd receiver as they just have no weapons outside of Brown and Henry now. What I have to wonder is, if they could afford to take on Julio's contact, why they didn't actually spend money in free agency when they wouldn't have had to shed a high draft pick. They watched Jonnu and Corey Davis walk without doing bringing in any talent draft or FA before now.



I've found it funny that some sights as touting this as a downgrade and disappointment for Julio since he won't have a downfield passer, which pretty much proves that whoever is typing that doesn't watch the Titans. The Titans are a low volume passing team but they are a run and stun team that takes a ton of deep shots with a QB who has become lethal at that. I guess they didn't see Tannehill seal the division with a perfect deep ball to Brown.