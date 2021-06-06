 Patriots don't get Julio Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots don't get Julio Jones

Wow, I know I'll sleep better tonight.....lol.

This obsession with the Pats borders on irrational with some.

I hate the ba$tards as much as anyone, but I don't want my team making moves out of fear they might get a player.
 
Didn't know there was a obsession with the pats
 
Wasn't directed specifically at you, because I don't know if it applies. That's why it wasn't a "reply". It is curious that someone would frame a thread title about a trade between two other, unrelated teams in that manner, though.

It's just that I have seen so many posts not wanting the patsies to ge "x, y, or z" player, when thrre wasn't even any indication of that.

It seems they live rent free in many minds.
 
The obsession with the Pats or Bucs now is sick bucket territory. Quite sad how the national media forget that there are 30 other teams when it comes to quality free agents or players causing a media sensation.
 
It's a good move for the Titans - they definitely needed a 2nd receiver as they just have no weapons outside of Brown and Henry now. What I have to wonder is, if they could afford to take on Julio's contact, why they didn't actually spend money in free agency when they wouldn't have had to shed a high draft pick. They watched Jonnu and Corey Davis walk without doing bringing in any talent draft or FA before now.

I've found it funny that some sights as touting this as a downgrade and disappointment for Julio since he won't have a downfield passer, which pretty much proves that whoever is typing that doesn't watch the Titans. The Titans are a low volume passing team but they are a run and stun team that takes a ton of deep shots with a QB who has become lethal at that. I guess they didn't see Tannehill seal the division with a perfect deep ball to Brown.
 
So much for the nonsense of ATL having a 1st round offer on the table. I figured that was an attempt to cause panic and drive up the price. It clearly didn’t work.
 
The Titan squad is getting a little long in the tooth, and like the late 70’s Oilers they need to “kick the door in” (Bum Phillips).

Good gamble for them…Miami is too young to be adding players on the precipice of decline!
 
