 Patriots fan dies after altercation at Gillette Stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots fan dies after altercation at Gillette Stadium

Dolphins3

Dolphins3

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 5, 2008
Messages
766
Reaction score
458
nypost.com

Patriots fan dies after getting punched ‘in the face’ by Dolphins supporter at Gillette Stadium: witness

The New Hampshire father of two who died after an incident at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game Sunday had reportedly been punched in the face and fell unconsciou…
nypost.com nypost.com

This is very sad. If the story of the Dolphins fan punching him is true, that fan should be barred from every NFL stadium . This is disgusting and is inexcusable on every level.
 
Dolphins3 said:
nypost.com

Patriots fan dies after getting punched ‘in the face’ by Dolphins supporter at Gillette Stadium: witness

The New Hampshire father of two who died after an incident at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game Sunday had reportedly been punched in the face and fell unconsciou…
nypost.com nypost.com

This is very sad. If the story of the Dolphins fan punching him is true, that fan should be barred from every NFL stadium . This is disgusting and is inexcusable on every level.
Click to expand...
If true he shouldn’t be barred from every NFL stadium, he should be prosecuted and jailed for manslaughter. People physically fighting fighting other human beings over a schoolyard game played by people who don’t know you exist is so dumb.
 
Dolphins3 said:
nypost.com

Patriots fan dies after getting punched ‘in the face’ by Dolphins supporter at Gillette Stadium: witness

The New Hampshire father of two who died after an incident at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game Sunday had reportedly been punched in the face and fell unconsciou…
nypost.com nypost.com

This is very sad. If the story of the Dolphins fan punching him is true, that fan should be barred from every NFL stadium . This is disgusting and is inexcusable on every level.
Click to expand...

Barred? Unless it was some crazy self-defense that fan is going to jail!

Can’t even go to games anymore. This type of stuff is out of hand and is so common.
 
Being banned from every NFL stadium is going to be the least of that guys worries if this is true. He’ll have other “bars” to worry about.
 
The video looks like an all out brawl. Wasn't anywhere near that section, but there were plenty of Patriots fans heckling me. I take it in stride until they put hands on me though. Has happened 3 times since I've been going there and it's a problem every single goddam time.
 
And not to remove any responsibility from the guy who did this, because he is ultimately responsible (and likely criminally culpable for) his actions, but some of this is also on stadium security. They let home fans get away with way too much shit against visiting fans and it results in these brawls once someone has had enough. I went to a game in Buffalo and had a guy grabbed me from behind and start shaking me and taunting me because Buffalo had just scored a TD. I’m not an overly aggressive guy, so I just turned around and told him to stop and get his hands off me. Thankfully stadium security actually saw the incident and told the guy if he bothered me again he’d be ejected, and the guy left me alone going forward, but that’s not always the case. The guy should have been ejected the first time he touched me, because if he didn’t take the security guard warning seriously and he grabbed me again, that could have ended up as a brawl.
 
I hate it when I see bullying, and nothing good comes from fights.

An investigation will obviously be done, but with how it sounds, it looks like both side were equally guilty, until someone decided knocking a Patriots fan out with a cheap shot would be cool...Not cool at all. HORRIBLE, this is Jets, Eagles, and Raiders fan garbage.
 
Last edited:
Boston and Philly fans are notorious for creating hostile environments, so this is a tragic outcome to all too common bullshit at some of these games. People need to chill the **** out, it's just a game.
 
Dolphins3 said:
nypost.com

Patriots fan dies after getting punched ‘in the face’ by Dolphins supporter at Gillette Stadium: witness

The New Hampshire father of two who died after an incident at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game Sunday had reportedly been punched in the face and fell unconsciou…
nypost.com nypost.com

This is very sad. If the story of the Dolphins fan punching him is true, that fan should be barred from every NFL stadium . This is disgusting and is inexcusable on every level.
Click to expand...
I think the prison will keep him out of stadiums.
 
Not defending because of homerism, but it's not like this dolfan was playing the knockout game and sucker punched dude outta the blue.

From the grainy zapruder like footage, it seems to me that there was a brawl going on. And what happens in a fight? Punches get thrown.

We need to know what caused the maylay to break out. Sorry for the loss of life, that's terrible. And I hope that the Dolphin fan was simply protecting himself and not being an ass who started it all.
 
People fighting over sports games that we have no control over the outcome is just stupid.

Best wishes to his family. Two kids, man that’s sad.
 
This is Sad on all kinds of levels. But apparently this Patriots fan was aggressive with other fans as well.

“Kilmartin told the news outlet that Mooney also had gotten into a physical confrontation with other fans toward the end of the fourth quarter.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom