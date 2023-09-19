Patriots fan dies after altercation at Gillette Stadium

Dolphins3
Patriots fan dies after getting punched ‘in the face’ by Dolphins supporter at Gillette Stadium: witness
The New Hampshire father of two who died after an incident at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game Sunday had reportedly been punched in the face and fell unconsciou…
This is very sad. If the story of the Dolphins fan punching him is true, that fan should be barred from every NFL stadium . This is disgusting and is inexcusable on every level.