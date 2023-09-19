Patriots fan dies after altercation at Gillette Stadium

And not to remove any responsibility from the guy who did this, because he is ultimately responsible (and likely criminally culpable for) his actions, but some of this is also on stadium security. They let home fans get away with way too much shit against visiting fans and it results in these brawls once someone has had enough. I went to a game in Buffalo and had a guy grabbed me from behind and start shaking me and taunting me because Buffalo had just scored a TD. I’m not an overly aggressive guy, so I just turned around and told him to stop and get his hands off me. Thankfully stadium security actually saw the incident and told the guy if he bothered me again he’d be ejected, and the guy left me alone going forward, but that’s not always the case. The guy should have been ejected the first time he touched me, because if he didn’t take the security guard warning seriously and he grabbed me again, that could have ended up as a brawl.