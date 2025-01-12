 Patriots Hire Vrabel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots Hire Vrabel

nice of them to follow Rooney rule. They didn’t interview anyone else and if they did it was Shame
 
If the NFL (and Fritz Pollard Alliance) have any credibility they’ll come down hard on the patriots for this clear mockery of the Rooney Rule
 
FukTheJets said:
If the NFL (and Fritz Pollard Alliance) have any credibility they'll come down hard on the patriots for this clear mockery of the Rooney Rule
What? The rule itself is a mockery. I understand the intent, but in practice it is nothing more than a charade. I know it. You know it. The NFL knows it.
 
Mach2 said:
A "real" interview? Probably not, as they already knew what they were going to do. Technically? Probably so, even if it was an internal "show" interview.
When does the investigation start? Firing a minority after one season the day after he wins a game that costs New England the number one pick in the draft. Then they are the first team to hire a head coach during this year’s process. Smells fishy to me.

I’m only half kidding.
 
eMCee85 said:
That's how I felt when I read the article. Wouldn't that be the cherry on top with the jets. It probably will happen.
Worst case scenario is happening right in front of our eyes. There's nothing more that Flores wants than destroying this franchise.

On the flip side it might finally bring the change we need when Tua is drinking out of a straw after one game against Flo's defense, Grier and McD could finally be out the door.

I see light at the end of the tunnel. 😅
 
