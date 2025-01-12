Patriots Hire Vrabel

It's official
Patriots hire Mike Vrabel as franchise's next head coach; former New England star returns home
Vrabel is succeeding Jerod Mayo, who was fired after one season
www.cbssports.com
That's how I felt when I read the article. Wouldn't that be the cherry on top with the jets. It probably will happen.Ty for ruining my morning, next the Jets will hire Flores and he will no doubt build a defense that will beat the brakes off us.
A "real" interview? Probably not, as they already knew what they were going to do. Technically? Probably so, even if it was an internal "show" interview.No surprise but....did the pats interview anyone else?
Also they interviewed Ben Johnson from DetroitThe interviewed Byron Leftwhich and Pep Hamilton before hiring Vrabel
What? The rule itself is a mockery. I understand the intent, but in practice it is nothing more than a charade. I know it. You know it. The NFL knows it.If the NFL (and Fritz Pollard Alliance) have any credibility they’ll come down hard on the patriots for this clear mockery of the Rooney Rule
When does the investigation start? Firing a minority after one season the day after he wins a game that costs New England the number one pick in the draft. Then they are the first team to hire a head coach during this year’s process. Smells fishy to me.A "real" interview? Probably not, as they already knew what they were going to do. Technically? Probably so, even if it was an internal "show" interview.
Worst case scenario is happening right in front of our eyes. There's nothing more that Flores wants than destroying this franchise.That's how I felt when I read the article. Wouldn't that be the cherry on top with the jets. It probably will happen.