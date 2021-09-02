 Patriots may have the upper hand now after acquiring a defensive, and an offensive player from us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots may have the upper hand now after acquiring a defensive, and an offensive player from us

Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,471
Reaction score
2,556
Where doomed, it’s like we use totally different plays then the other 31 teams.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom