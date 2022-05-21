Patriots not naming Coordinators for 2022

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,330
- Reaction score
- 3,677
- Location
- SO CAL
Patriots pulling a 2021 Miami Dolphins and going with mystery coordinators
The New England Patriots compared to the Miami Dolphins isn't even close in terms of who has won more. For 20 years the Patriots have run the Miami Dolphin...
phinphanatic.com
I think it's because Belichick will be calling it on both sides of the ball this season until He feels he can hand it over. Judge may end up calling the O.