Patriots not naming Coordinators for 2022

Patriots pulling a 2021 Miami Dolphins and going with mystery coordinators

The New England Patriots compared to the Miami Dolphins isn't even close in terms of who has won more. For 20 years the Patriots have run the Miami Dolphin...
I think it's because Belichick will be calling it on both sides of the ball this season until He feels he can hand it over. Judge may end up calling the O.
 
They won’t be one of the worst teams in the league, but I don’t expect them to be better than last year— marginal playoff team— and probably worse.
 
Control freak...
Drone A its the offensive coordinator and Drone B it's the defensive coordinator
 
When you have the technology to Spy and cheat like the Patriots have, there is no need for coordinators... Just need Palpatine and the dark force!
 
