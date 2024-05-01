 Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick.

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Let me start off by saying I thought Maye's combo of bad throwing motion and awful footwork made him a late 1st round prospect.

I would have taken Williams, Daniels, Penix before him.

That being said NE took him at #3.....

Reportedly the Giants offered the #6 pick and a 2025 1st round pick for #3.

AND the Vikings offered picks #11, #23 and a 2025 1st round pick.


Didn't hear about the Giants offer but the guys at work were talking about the Vikings offer this morning. They said it included New England's 1st this year, a 3rd rounder in 2025 plus additional draft capital from the middle-late rounds (4th-6th rounds), in exchange for 3 first round picks.
 
If you don't have a QB and you can draft a guy that you believe will be your QB of the future there is no trade that is worth it. You take the QB.
 
Nothing is more important than a QB. If you think he’s the guy nothing is worth it. KC wouldn’t trade mahomes for 5 1st round picks.
 
If you really like Maye then neither of those offers is enough to pass on him and trade down.

We will see what Maye turns out to be and if he is Mac Jones 2.0 then the Pat's blew it.

But if he is legit they made the right call.

I am not at all sure that we will be laughing at the pat's on this one, I hope so but I liked Maye and would have taken him #2 over Daniels.
 
