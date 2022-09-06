Pats and Palpatine always dangerous

I am not as confident as some of you are. To be honest I would be very happy if we just somehow can get out of next game with a W not mattering how we got it. We are talking about a team that still has a top 5 defense. A team that can run the ball and that defeated the Bills running the ball on almost every dawng play! They defeated the Bills and made them look bad. Will say it one more time... They defeated the Bills almost without throwing a pass. That is the kind of team that a top 3 coach can get. I hate them, but until I have some proof that we have a coach that can rival that evil genius I will fear them every time we play them. I think we will get a heavy dosis of RBs and short passes to TEs and RBs and if we dont have Rowe and cant tackle I dont think we will look good on defense. On the other side I expect solid play by their front 7 almost turning us into a one dimensional offense. We need to run and stop the run to have an easy chance of winning. If Mike McDaniel can get a decent running offense against the cheaters on his first game as an NFL coach I would be ecstatic for this season. If our defense can stop the running offense of the Pats and contain those infinite short throws, I will be crying of joy. This game could tell us a lot of how we could start the season and very little of how we could end it, cause there is a very big chance we will have a different aproach as the season goes by and our first time coach gets more comfortable with his playcalling and players. For now I just wish we get the W at the end of next game.