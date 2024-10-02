Pats Are Banged Up Beyond Belief - We Have To Win This Game, Will We?

You thought things were bad for us. The Pats stink to begin with, no talent on that roster. Brissett is the starting QB, and he is a less than average backup. I do not think they have a single pro bowler on that team who will be playing.



Their OL now only has one starter. Onwenu at RT. Due to injuries: 3rd/4th string at LT, 2nd/3rd string at both guard positions, 2nd team center as their anchor to the OL who was the best player, David Andrews, is now out for the season. Their WRs all stink and cannot get separation. Talk about an easy team to defend, about the only thing they could do, when the OL was healthy, was run it in mediocre fashion. Now all you have to do is take that away.



Starting safety Dugger now out. They lost their best defensive player, Barmore (their Wilkins) for the season. Their defense had one captain, Bentley the LB, and they lost him for the season 2 weeks ago. Dugger was named captain after Bentley was injured, now he is gone too. You would think even Skylar Thompson could look OK against this defense.



There was nobody good on that team to begin with. And now they are all hurt. Nerd stats rate these guys as the 29th worst offense (before the Andrews injury), and the 28th worst defense in the NFL.



We better win. Will we?



PS the scary thing, last time I checked, Vegas had them a 1 point favorite over Miami. Yuck!