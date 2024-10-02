 Pats Are Banged Up Beyond Belief - We Have To Win This Game, Will We? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pats Are Banged Up Beyond Belief - We Have To Win This Game, Will We?

Do we beat the Rats?

  • Yes

    Votes: 5 20.0%

  • No

    Votes: 16 64.0%

  • Who cares I give up and would rather someone stick needles in my eye than watch this game

    Votes: 4 16.0%
  • Total voters
    25
  • This poll will close: .
You thought things were bad for us. The Pats stink to begin with, no talent on that roster. Brissett is the starting QB, and he is a less than average backup. I do not think they have a single pro bowler on that team who will be playing.

Their OL now only has one starter. Onwenu at RT. Due to injuries: 3rd/4th string at LT, 2nd/3rd string at both guard positions, 2nd team center as their anchor to the OL who was the best player, David Andrews, is now out for the season. Their WRs all stink and cannot get separation. Talk about an easy team to defend, about the only thing they could do, when the OL was healthy, was run it in mediocre fashion. Now all you have to do is take that away.

Starting safety Dugger now out. They lost their best defensive player, Barmore (their Wilkins) for the season. Their defense had one captain, Bentley the LB, and they lost him for the season 2 weeks ago. Dugger was named captain after Bentley was injured, now he is gone too. You would think even Skylar Thompson could look OK against this defense.

There was nobody good on that team to begin with. And now they are all hurt. Nerd stats rate these guys as the 29th worst offense (before the Andrews injury), and the 28th worst defense in the NFL.

We better win. Will we?

PS the scary thing, last time I checked, Vegas had them a 1 point favorite over Miami. Yuck!
 
That's why I never used these words yet to describe the Dolphins so far because a loss right here will officially be "rock bottom". I have no faith in the Dolphins winning this game, I mean, the Seahawks needed OT to beat them just 2 weeks ago

This might be the ugliest game of the entire NFL season, something like 9-6 for someone.
 
So what you’re saying is “make other plans for Sunday, because this game is going to be unwatchable.”
 
Not falling for it again. Probably going to watch Redzone instead of this offense commit penalty after penalty. I doubt I will see much action from this offense that way.
 
if the network is smart they only show this game in boston and miami, and don't even let it out to the rest of new england or florida!
 
patriots are in much better shape than us
we lose 13-3
 
As bad as Brissett is, we are basically playing without a QB. I don't think they will blow us out but we don't have much chance to actually win.
 
