Pats Cut Both Kickers

Patriots cut Nick Folk - ProFootballTalk

When word surfaced that the Patriots waived fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, the initial response was that veteran Nick Folk had won the team’s kicking job. Folk may well handle the kicking duties for the Patriots, but it’s not quite that simple. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com...
Interesting roster manipulation. Keep other players on the 53 and put your kicker on the practice squad. You can bring him up for GameDay and not take up a spot with this year's rules.
 
Folk isn't a bad player, that's a surprise. Wonder who they have in mind.
 
