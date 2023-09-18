 Pats DE Deatrich Wise: "Tua Doesn't Do Anything Special Against Us." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pats DE Deatrich Wise: "Tua Doesn't Do Anything Special Against Us."

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
854
Reaction score
1,993
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
I guess 5-0 vs Belichick isn't "special" in his eyes...lol

dolphinstalk.com

Pats Defensive End on Tua: "He Doesn't Do Anything Special Against Us" - Miami Dolphins

Tus is 5-0 against Bill Belichick in his career and has never lost to the Patriots in games he has started at quarterback. According to Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Tua doesn’t do anything special against us. That’s an interesting thing to say after another loss to a quarterback his...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
DolphinsTalk said:
I guess 5-0 vs Belichick isn't "special" in his eyes...lol

dolphinstalk.com

Pats Defensive End on Tua: "He Doesn't Do Anything Special Against Us" - Miami Dolphins

Tus is 5-0 against Bill Belichick in his career and has never lost to the Patriots in games he has started at quarterback. According to Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Tua doesn’t do anything special against us. That’s an interesting thing to say after another loss to a quarterback his...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
Click to expand...
And there is you lesson Mr Wise... You don't have to do special to win. Just keep doing the ordinary over and over again if they can't stop it that's enough. I'll take that over a qb that makes one or two special plays per game, but struggles toconsistently make the ordinary ones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom