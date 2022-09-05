Pats Practicing in West Palm

FH faithful,



How many times have we played on the road, in Buffalo for instance, and the fire alarm was pulled at the team hotel in the wee hours of the morning on game day.



We have a unique situation this week considering the Pats will be in enemy territory for multiple days.



I'm not asking anyone to pull the fire alarm at thier hotel every morning at 2am this week, that would be almost as foolish as BB thinking two extra practices down here will "acclimate' them to the elements.



I'm just saying, if you live in West Palm, God speed...