I know this is only loosely about us but I hope the mods leave it.
I was rooting for the Pats last night.
1. A few wins now reduces their pic standing for next year. If they are out of range for a top QB, solving the Jones Zappe problem is harder.
2. Does it make it easier for Belicheck to leave as has been rumored?
3. It makes our strength of schedule stronger. Isn’t that one of the tie breakers?
4. The win may give them some momentum in facing the upcoming Chiefs and the Bills. Losses there would help us.
 
I’ve been rooting for New England for weeks. Also rooting for the Jets to beat Houston Sunday.

As far as strength of schedule, wins work against you in tie breakers so in that regard it’s no help (or real consequence) to us as we’re eying pick 32 anyway. The lower the SOS, the better, as it pertains to tie breakers.

If New England wins one more game and the Bears lose out, Bears have the first and second picks.

Miami (along with Buffalo) winning games has a bigger potential effect on the Pats and Jets situations though.

New England winning out would be awesome, however unlikely. If the Chiefs blow the doors off of Buffalo Sunday, Bills could be in for a complete collapse. Probably the only way NE beats Buffalo. They’re not beating Mahomes in December.

I think Belichek is gone no matter what. He’s not going to be allowed to make a top 5 pick.

Right now I’m rooting for NE to take the OT from Penn State. He’s not Joe Thomas/Orlando Pace/Johnathon Ogden/Walter Jones caliber of prospect.

If you want something to root for that will effect the Pats, root against the Commanders and Giants. Commanders have the exact same SOS as NE right now so losses in the NFCE would be extra valuable. Eagles play the Cowboys this week so that game is a wash.

Washington is off this week but NYG play GB at the same time as our game against the Titans on MNF. Root for the Packers.
 
That Patriots win actually serves to help the Bills keep their playoff hopes alive.

I do not want the Bills to entertain any hopes or dreams about the playoffs. I do not want the Bills in the playoffs. I want their locker room and training facility cleared out and empty on January 7th.

I want their terrorist enthusiast of a coach fired. I want Bills fans in anguish as they watch the Dolphins march forward through the playoffs.

I want the Bills crushed to a point where they resort to hugging losers like the Jets for emotional support.
 
I’d be rotting too if I were rooting for NE
 
We all want that too but not having talented QB1 in New England is pretty significant.
 
Agree to all. Any division discussion seems appropriate, IMO. I believe that defense will give the Chiefs problems.
 
Ironically, a few seasons ago, the Fins beating the Pats propelled the Chiefs into the playoffs. Now, a Pats win over the Chiefs would perhaps make the top seed more attainable with a win over the Ravens. At this point, if the Fins beat the Titans, and the Chiefs lose one game, only the Ravens game would be relevant. Winning the Bills game as well would eliminate issues with the KC tie breaker over us.
 
