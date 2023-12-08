I’ve been rooting for New England for weeks. Also rooting for the Jets to beat Houston Sunday.



As far as strength of schedule, wins work against you in tie breakers so in that regard it’s no help (or real consequence) to us as we’re eying pick 32 anyway. The lower the SOS, the better, as it pertains to tie breakers.



If New England wins one more game and the Bears lose out, Bears have the first and second picks.



Miami (along with Buffalo) winning games has a bigger potential effect on the Pats and Jets situations though.



New England winning out would be awesome, however unlikely. If the Chiefs blow the doors off of Buffalo Sunday, Bills could be in for a complete collapse. Probably the only way NE beats Buffalo. They’re not beating Mahomes in December.



I think Belichek is gone no matter what. He’s not going to be allowed to make a top 5 pick.



Right now I’m rooting for NE to take the OT from Penn State. He’s not Joe Thomas/Orlando Pace/Johnathon Ogden/Walter Jones caliber of prospect.



If you want something to root for that will effect the Pats, root against the Commanders and Giants. Commanders have the exact same SOS as NE right now so losses in the NFCE would be extra valuable. Eagles play the Cowboys this week so that game is a wash.



Washington is off this week but NYG play GB at the same time as our game against the Titans on MNF. Root for the Packers.