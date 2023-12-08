Jssanto
Club Member
I know this is only loosely about us but I hope the mods leave it.
I was rooting for the Pats last night.
1. A few wins now reduces their pic standing for next year. If they are out of range for a top QB, solving the Jones Zappe problem is harder.
2. Does it make it easier for Belicheck to leave as has been rumored?
3. It makes our strength of schedule stronger. Isn’t that one of the tie breakers?
4. The win may give them some momentum in facing the upcoming Chiefs and the Bills. Losses there would help us.
I was rooting for the Pats last night.
1. A few wins now reduces their pic standing for next year. If they are out of range for a top QB, solving the Jones Zappe problem is harder.
2. Does it make it easier for Belicheck to leave as has been rumored?
3. It makes our strength of schedule stronger. Isn’t that one of the tie breakers?
4. The win may give them some momentum in facing the upcoming Chiefs and the Bills. Losses there would help us.