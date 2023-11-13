PatsFans falling apart, loving Tua and McD

Make Jones doesn't have the leadership skills needed to be a top level QB. He's shown himself to be an immature child at times. He played very well in his first year, there is no denying that. But has regressed in each year since. He's allowed his emotions to get the better of him and has done some interesting things after some plays on the field.



I'm very surprised at how much the New England area narrative of, "If Jones switched with Tua, he'd be just as good"; is being pushed. Tua seems to have, 2 things in abundance that Jones lacks; 1) Leadership and 2) Deadly accuracy. And you can make the case Tua, is also better at processing his reads quicker.



I'm not sure Jones would be just as good, just on his immature nature alone. Tua played with several of Jones current teammates and played well. Jones has not. Good luck on your new career path Mac Jones. Because it appears your days as a starting NFL QB are very close to being over.