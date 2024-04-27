allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Like the pick.
Big guy.
A monster in a mans costume
There are a lot of Dolphins podcasters who hate this pick! Bigtime reach!Let me guess. He sucks because it's not the OLmen you wanted.
Big time reach because podcasters said so? What a time to be alive.There are a lot of Dolphins podcasters who hate this pick! Bigtime reach!
Lots of people hate the pick but keep drinking that koolaid!Big time reach because podcasters said so? What a time to be alive.
podcasters = Finheaven MembersBig time reach because podcasters said so? What a time to be alive.
Lots of people think the world is flat. Just because a lot of people think something doesn’t mean their opinion is valid. I’m not even a Grier fan just don’t see the point in judging a pick before he steps foot on the field.Lots of people hate the pick but keep drinking that koolaide!
To be honest, I don't know much about him. He is big, but ESPN had him as the 132nd rated prospect in the draft, so he seems like a reach. I have two big picture reactions:Like the pick.
Big guy.
No guys like Kyle Crabbs who knows way more about the draft than you do!podcasters = Finheaven Members