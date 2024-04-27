 Paul | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Paul

Just saw this pick on the nfl.com tracker.
I don't know anything about him...I'd love to hear the takes.
 
Really LIKE this pick...

Yesterday, I said that I hoped we'd get one of Amegadjie, Sumataia, or Paul.

I might have gone with Sumataia, but I'll defer to the pros. Taking a pass blocking OT with oorangatan arms?

Yeah... that's the way to go. Hope he works out, but it was the right position to draft there.
 
I've said.....we all have.......that we need the Armstead replacement for when he doesn't start half of the games......I assume PAUL is it. So I can't be too mad at Grier for getting the team this player.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Lots of people hate the pick but keep drinking that koolaide!
Lots of people think the world is flat. Just because a lot of people think something doesn’t mean their opinion is valid. I’m not even a Grier fan just don’t see the point in judging a pick before he steps foot on the field.
 
allsilverdreams said:
Like the pick.
Big guy.
To be honest, I don't know much about him. He is big, but ESPN had him as the 132nd rated prospect in the draft, so he seems like a reach. I have two big picture reactions:

-Shame this is how the Terron Armstead signing has turned out. We are drafting at LT to cover for him

-I do not like the mosaic of the first two picks, neither player seems ready to really contribute much this year. They are both "developmental" players. Chop needs to work on strength and technique, and I think similar issues with technique for Paul. With high picks, I like more well developed players that are positioned to help this year. I was hoping we would emerge with immediate help for this year with our first two picks, and that does not seem to be the case. Hopefully I am wrong.
 
