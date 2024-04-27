To be honest, I don't know much about him. He is big, but ESPN had him as the 132nd rated prospect in the draft, so he seems like a reach. I have two big picture reactions:-Shame this is how the Terron Armstead signing has turned out. We are drafting at LT to cover for him-I do not like the mosaic of the first two picks, neither player seems ready to really contribute much this year. They are both "developmental" players. Chop needs to work on strength and technique, and I think similar issues with technique for Paul. With high picks, I like more well developed players that are positioned to help this year. I was hoping we would emerge with immediate help for this year with our first two picks, and that does not seem to be the case. Hopefully I am wrong.