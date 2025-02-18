 paying / overpaying your qb | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

paying / overpaying your qb

is it possible to not overpay your qb? i was just reading a story about Brock Purdy and whether the 9ers were gonna sign him long term or let him play it out and become a free agent, or get someone else, the story suggested Kirk Cousins. the problem it seems is every qb up for a contract seems to want $50m+, at some point there has to be some 25, 30, 40 million dollar qbs don't there? and if you have one of those you might have enough money to be really good elsewhere on the team, is it like the old saying if you have 2 qbs you don't have 1 qb? if you have a $30m qb you don't have a $50 m qb. if you let your guy go to free agency to see if you can get him cheaper, you probably can't cuz someone else will overpay him and then you probably end up with 2 qbs hoping one of them becomes the next guy that wants $50m, unless the guy you let go to free agency gets hurt and maybe doesn't get paid :rolleyes:
 
No. Talking about QB contracts is a waste at this point. Everyone who is competing has big hits, most bigger than ours.

Teams are paying big sums on QB's they are planning to dump or move on from. Carr, Watson, Cousins, jones, Wilson, Rodgers, we've seen huge sums paid to QB's with literally nothing in return. We'll see it again soon with Sam Darnold.

We're paying the going rate on Tua.
 
Perhaps we see a bit of a swing in these qb contracts… teams not wanting to pay such a huge amount to only one player. When clearly any qb needs a team around them
 
If the Niners extend Purdy, that contract will tell you a lot about QB plans moving forward. Quintesential QB who needs support around him.
 
