Payton to Denver - Did Denver Just Use The Ammo Miami Gave Them To Get Fangio?

Payton to Denver.
Denver used a first round pick to trade for Payton, which is the pick they got from Miami.
Miami enabled this deal, without that first rounder, Denver didn't have one to trade for Payton, they gave it up for Russell Wilson.
IF Fangio follows Payton to Denver, Miami just screwed themselves out of Fangio.
Further I would much rather have our first rounder, plus Fangio, and no Chubb not occupying all of that cap space. Not even close, especially because Chubb doesn't even look that good.
If this is how it all plays out, this would be the creme de la creme of idiocy by our franchise.
Not only how it all went down, and the leaking which was wrong, and all the embarrassment again, but the fact that we enabled this whole thing and shot ourselves in the foot. Then on top of it all, we probably end of with a chump DC.
If this is how it plays out, if Grier keeps his job, I give up.
 
Fangio isn’t coming to Miami but he also isn’t going to Denver. He was just fired as their head coach. He seems like a bitter guy. You think he would go back to Denver now?
 
If Fangio doesn’t come to Miami, it’s because he would prefer to be elsewhere.

49ers are looking like a strong possibility.
 
Dunno, but I am worried he aint coming here which is an embarrassment either way. Seems to me if there was going to be a deal it would have been announced by now.
 
