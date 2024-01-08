 Pea****!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

To add insult to injury (pun intended), the Chiefs game will only be available on Pea****, unless you're in Miami. As if you couldn't tell last night most of us Dolphin fans live somewhere else. A playoff game only on another F'in streaming platform is complete BS by the NFL. It's not enough to just pay for the Sunday ticket, now you have to pay to watch a playoff game! I'm all for capitalism, don't get me wrong, but this is Gordon Gecko level greed. I know you can subscribe and unsubscribe the next day, but this just f'in burns me. Anyway, the sun came out this morning here in Chesapeake.
 
It’s so annoying. We all know why it’s the Chiefs game. NFL wants to boast how many people signed up for the game and they know Taylor Swift fans are gonna inflate that number sky high and make it look like a success.
 
Agreed. It seems like this might be the NFL testing if they can get people to pay for individual playoff games. I can easily afford $6, but it's the principal. I already paid for the sunday ticket, then had to pay for NFL + to watch the first Chiefs game, not paying anymore. I'll find a stream somewhere. NBC and the NFL can f**k off, not paying another cent to them this year.
 
rlandn said:
There is a MNF wildcard game, WTF, what a joke and disadvantage for TB or Philly but all for the love of the machine!
Click to expand...
This is the 3rd or 4th year of the Monday night Wild Card game. It was a terrible idea when it started and it still is. I can’t believe it lasted this long.
 
