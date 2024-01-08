Virginia99
To add insult to injury (pun intended), the Chiefs game will only be available on Pea****, unless you're in Miami. As if you couldn't tell last night most of us Dolphin fans live somewhere else. A playoff game only on another F'in streaming platform is complete BS by the NFL. It's not enough to just pay for the Sunday ticket, now you have to pay to watch a playoff game! I'm all for capitalism, don't get me wrong, but this is Gordon Gecko level greed. I know you can subscribe and unsubscribe the next day, but this just f'in burns me. Anyway, the sun came out this morning here in Chesapeake.