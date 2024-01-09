Sorry but this is my Pea**** b*tch: "Been watching football and my Fins since I was 7 years old (hint same time frame as the 72 Dolphins)...never have I ever had to pay to watch the playoffs...now I have to get a Pea**** subscription just to watch the Fins in the playoffs...NOT doing it..I already have Prime, Netflix & Hulu....(Pea**** doesn't even impress me, ever seen any games on Pea****...the quality lacks). The NFL sold out for 200 million + for one game (selling out for 200 million sounds funny) nice shot in the profit arm for the NFL...but at the expense of the general public. Everyone I talk to (and it's all over twitter) says they are not purchasing it!

NO NFL to Pea****!



Go Dolphins (the only way to get the nasty taste of last weekend's game is to beat the Chiefs....break out the crutches)!