Sorry but this is my Pea**** b*tch: "Been watching football and my Fins since I was 7 years old (hint same time frame as the 72 Dolphins)...never have I ever had to pay to watch the playoffs...now I have to get a Pea**** subscription just to watch the Fins in the playoffs...NOT doing it..I already have Prime, Netflix & Hulu....(Pea**** doesn't even impress me, ever seen any games on Pea****...the quality lacks). The NFL sold out for 200 million + for one game (selling out for 200 million sounds funny) nice shot in the profit arm for the NFL...but at the expense of the general public. Everyone I talk to (and it's all over twitter) says they are not purchasing it!
NO NFL to Pea****!

Go Dolphins (the only way to get the nasty taste of last weekend's game is to beat the Chiefs....break out the crutches)!
 
Get a free trial and cancel it after the game. I've done it many times on different sites. I even set an alarm to remind myself to do so the next day in case I forget or fall asleep. I've done it for pre-sale codes, articles, etc as well.
 
Get a free trial for Peadick or pay the $6 and binge watch The Office for the rest of the month. Also, their PQ is great as far as their Premier League action is concerned, which is what I’m mostly subbed for.

It’s not like it’s a premium cost. You’re paying Netflix triple the price for content that you can download Kodi on your firestick, add a build of your choice, and watch for free lol.
 
Don't believe they are offering a free trial unless I missed it.
 
I’ve been paying for it to get access to the EPL, too. It is what it is. This is life these days. I’m actually stuck paying for Paramount+ so I can watch the Champions League. And ESPN+ so I can watch the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. And AppleTV so I can watch Friday Night MLB. And YouTube so I can watch the Dolphins every week. And Prime so I can watch Thursday Night Football (and Reacher).
 
