Peac ock Playoff Game

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 768
- Reaction score
- 2,171
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
Am I reading this right where you have to have pea**** to be able to watch this game? I wonder if you download the pea**** app and you can still watch the game without having a subscription? This is terrible. If we will have to have 20 different apps to watch playoff games and regular season games throughout the season.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37657287/pea****-exclusively-carry-nfl-playoff-game