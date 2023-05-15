 Peac ock Playoff Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peac ock Playoff Game

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
768
Reaction score
2,171
Location
Kernersville, NC
Am I reading this right where you have to have pea**** to be able to watch this game? I wonder if you download the pea**** app and you can still watch the game without having a subscription? This is terrible. If we will have to have 20 different apps to watch playoff games and regular season games throughout the season.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37657287/pea****-exclusively-carry-nfl-playoff-game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom