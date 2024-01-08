 Peac0ck!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peac0ck!!!!

To add insult to injury (pun intended), the Chiefs game will only be available on Pea****, unless you're in Miami. As if you couldn't tell last night most of us Dolphin fans live somewhere else. A playoff game only on another F'in streaming platform is complete BS by the NFL. It's not enough to just pay for the Sunday ticket, now you have to pay to watch a playoff game! I'm all for capitalism, don't get me wrong, but this is Gordon Gecko level greed. I know you can subscribe and unsubscribe the next day, but this just f'in burns me. Anyway, the sun came out this morning here in Chesapeake.
 
If you are in the USA, you can only watch our game against KC on the Peac0ck APP which is available on smart TVs, desktop, mobile and all media boxes like Roku, Vudu, Fire Stick and, Apple TV. If you live outside of the country, I have no idea how you watch it. They of course got rid of a free trial so they can extort us all for $6 or even more if you want it for longer.

Agreed. It seems like this might be the NFL testing if they can get people to pay for individual playoff games. I can easily afford $6, but it's the principal. I already paid for the sunday ticket, then had to pay for NFL + to watch the first Chiefs game, not paying anymore. I'll find a stream somewhere. NBC and the NFL can f**k off, not paying another cent to them this year.
 
Miami 13 said:
It’s so annoying. We all know why it’s the Chiefs game. NFL wants to boast how many people signed up for the game and they know Taylor Swift fans are gonna inflate that number sky high and make it look like a success.
Click to expand...
100% right!
 
Unless of course you can use your hands and brain and find an illegal stream. Then you'll have it on your computer. It'll average being behind about two snaps from the live action but if the game isn't covered live on TV, you'll never know and you'll get to watch it. Been doing this for years when I get tired of Jaguars and Buccaneers games in N. Central Florida.
 
It’s like $5 a month and to be honest, it’s got pretty good content. I bought it for an Ohio State game with the intention of canceling after the game. I still have it.
 
The NFL is a crock when it comes to this ****. I'm a PA fin fan, so I needed to not only have my regular cable for national games, but also Youtube TV sunday ticket, and of course Prime, and now Pea****. So I need to buy in to FOUR platforms to watch our games. It's total horseshit for fans everywhere.
 
