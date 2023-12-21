Peace out Finheaven

It's been a fun 20 years with this site
Good times, bad times.
The fact that I was banned from a thread because someone who spews insults doesn't like it back?
Well, not my cup of tea anymore.
Been a blast you all. I won't be spending money again on this site.
But in fairness, I will check to see if a moderator is able to inbox me to explain why I was banned and if the other moderator was banned from the thread as well.
