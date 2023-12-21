 Peace out Finheaven | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peace out Finheaven

It's been a fun 20 years with this site

Good times, bad times.

The fact that I was banned from a thread because someone who spews insults doesn't like it back?

Well, not my cup of tea anymore.

Been a blast you all. I won't be spending money again on this site.

But in fairness, I will check to see if a moderator is able to inbox me to explain why I was banned and if the other moderator was banned from the thread as well.
 
By the way, OGMARINO, you're off the hook lol.

If the Phinz score 20 or more points against the Cowboys, you no longer would be required to post positive posts for a week haha.

Wouldn't be fair if I am gone and not able to own up if I lost
 
It's best to check in directly with @13marino13 . The more people that log complaints the better.

I've had the same issues you have had and while we aren't able to directly ignore a mod, its pretty easy to just ignore them in general.
 
