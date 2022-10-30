Just curious what everyone else thinks of all the penalties and lack of discipline that’s displayed by the team this season. I think we are one of the most penalized teams in the NFL. I’m not sure what the coaches can do to clean all of the penalties up. But it’s a clear sign of an undisciplined team. Just seems like we didn’t have this problem under Flores, who we can all admit was a major douche bag. It’s just so frustrating to watch the dolphins be their own worst enemy every week.