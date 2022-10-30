 Penalties and lack of discipline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Penalties and lack of discipline

Just curious what everyone else thinks of all the penalties and lack of discipline that’s displayed by the team this season. I think we are one of the most penalized teams in the NFL. I’m not sure what the coaches can do to clean all of the penalties up. But it’s a clear sign of an undisciplined team. Just seems like we didn’t have this problem under Flores, who we can all admit was a major douche bag. It’s just so frustrating to watch the dolphins be their own worst enemy every week.
 
Not sure...It seems as if they are nit picking against Miami. Questionable calls get flagged, while questionable calls on the other side are not. Very strange...
 
