 Penalties | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Penalties

Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

Starter
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
3,831
Reaction score
226
We all know that penalties have been a giant issue this season especially during our last 5 games.
I believe there’s a handful of reasons for our collapse and it’s clear that penalties are definitely one of those reasons.

I looked up the penalties per each game and it’s pretty wild how our penalties were low during our 3 & 5 game win streak. Yet our penalties have been through the roof during our 3 & 5 game losing streak.
It’s almost like the amount of penalties we get during a game is damn near the deciding factor if we win or not.

I’m curious to see the breakdown of what the penalties are and which players the penalties have been on per game. Does anybody know of a website that will break down each penalty we’ve had this season?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
9,025
Reaction score
11,155
First season in a motion centric offense will do that.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
20,429
Reaction score
14,204
Location
South Carolina
Looked this up yesterday.......we were 4th in most penalties and 7th in most penalty yards. Hunt led the team with 9 penalties.....

There were a lot of false start penalties and wondered if this was cadence issues with the frequent QB changes we have seen based on when the penalties occurred, but definitely an area of needed improvement
 
