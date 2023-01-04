We all know that penalties have been a giant issue this season especially during our last 5 games.

I believe there’s a handful of reasons for our collapse and it’s clear that penalties are definitely one of those reasons.



I looked up the penalties per each game and it’s pretty wild how our penalties were low during our 3 & 5 game win streak. Yet our penalties have been through the roof during our 3 & 5 game losing streak.

It’s almost like the amount of penalties we get during a game is damn near the deciding factor if we win or not.



I’m curious to see the breakdown of what the penalties are and which players the penalties have been on per game. Does anybody know of a website that will break down each penalty we’ve had this season?